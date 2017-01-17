Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
HRD Ministry constituted Board of Governors to operate IISER Brahmapur
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
HRD Ministry constituted Board of Governors to operate IISER Brahmapur
New Delhi: Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) constituted Board of Governors to operate the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Brahmapur.
It  will now be managed by a new Board of Governors (BoG), which has been constituted recently by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). MHRD Director of Management Rina Sonowal Kouli has informed this to IISER Director, Bhopal, Vinod Kumar Singh, who is the Mentor Director of IISER Berhampur. The new BoG will be a 14-member team headed by Union Higher Education Secretary Vinay Sheel Oberai as the Chairperson of IISER Berhampur. 
While Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi is a new Member in the BoG representing the Government of Odisha, Union Atomic Energy Secretary Sekhar Basu and Union Science & Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma have also been taken as Members.
The other Members include IISER Bhopal Director VK Singh, IISC Bangalore Director Anurag Kumar, IIT Bhubaneswar Director RV Raja Kumar, NISER Bhubaneswar Director V Chandrasekhar, IISC Bangalore Professor Udaya Maitra, IIT Kanpur Professor Sandeep Verma, Union Higher Education Joint Secretary Parveen Kumar and MHRD Financial Advisor Darshana M Dabaral. IISER Bhopal Registrar KV Satya Murty has been appointed as Member-Secretary of IISER Berhampur.
