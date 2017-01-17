Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
BJD, Congress, SP not to allow Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh to campaign in Odisha
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
BJD, Congress, SP not to allow Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh to campaign in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Ruling BJD, opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) decided  not to allow Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh to campaign in Odisha for Panchyat polls over Mahanadi issue.

These parties have decided to launch protests in the areas the senior BJP leader will visit to address public rallies. BJD said that it will not allow the Chhattisgarh chief minister to address public meetings in the state because of the Mahanadi river water dispute. Congress said that party will organise protest meetings over the issue. Congress party threatened to stage demonstration at places where Singh will address public meeting.
Top Stories
BJD, Congress, SP not to allow Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh to campaign in Odisha HRD Ministry constituted Board of Governors to operate IISER Brahmapur Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges everyone to turn off vehicle engine at traffic signal
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net