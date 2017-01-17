BJD, Congress, SP not to allow Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh to campaign in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Ruling BJD, opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) decided not to allow Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh to campaign in Odisha for Panchyat polls over Mahanadi issue.





These parties have decided to launch protests in the areas the senior BJP leader will visit to address public rallies. BJD said that it will not allow the Chhattisgarh chief minister to address public meetings in the state because of the Mahanadi river water dispute. Congress said that party will organise protest meetings over the issue. Congress party threatened to stage demonstration at places where Singh will address public meeting.