No one is above law says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says Law will take its course if any irregularity is found. He said this while commenting on raids on brother’s LPG agency. 
No one is above law. Law will take its course if any irregularity is found, says Pradhan. The persons, who are saying that the CBI is being used by the Centre, have limited knowledge, says Minister Pradhan. Minister Pradhan said states have a right under the Essential Commodities Act to carry out searches and take action. They have done it. It should be taken to logical conclusion.
It should be noted that Vigilance sleuths raided the gas agency of Dharmendra Pradhan’s brother Soumendra Pradhan at Handidhua in Talcher and registered a case against Soumendra in connection with irregularities and adulteration. 
