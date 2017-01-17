Dissatisfaction in Odisha BJP over use of CM Raman Singh as star campaigner in Panchayat Polls

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubneswar: Odisha senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra expresses dissatisfaction over use of CM Raman Singh as a star campaigner for the party in the Panchayat Polls.





CBI and Crime Branch should refrain from investigation till the poll concludes, says BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra . CBI should not be used to settle political score at a time when Panchayat Poll is round the corner, says BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra .