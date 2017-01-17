Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Dissatisfaction in Odisha BJP over use of CM Raman Singh as star campaigner in Panchayat Polls
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubneswar: Odisha senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra expresses dissatisfaction over use of CM Raman Singh as a star campaigner for the party  in the Panchayat Polls. 

CBI and Crime Branch should refrain from investigation till the poll concludes, says BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra  . CBI should not be used to settle political score at a time when Panchayat Poll is round the corner, says BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra  .
