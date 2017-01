Odisha: Hearing on bail plea of arrested industrialist Mahima Mishra deferred

Jagatsinghpur: Hearing on bail plea of arrested industrialist Mahima Mishra in Jagatsinghpur district and sessions court deferred . On the other hand Commissionerate Police produces Mahima Mishra before SDJM court after his remand period ended today over press Chhak Bomb Hurling case.

Earlier Police takes Mahima Mishra to SCB for a health check up prior to producing him before SDJM court .