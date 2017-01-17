Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha to showcase Dola Bimana as tableau in Republic Day parade at New Delhi
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's 'Dola Bimana' tableau finds place in Republic Day parade. The proposal of the state government to showcase the art and culture through ‘Dola Melana’ has been accepted by a 16-member committee constituted by Defence ministry.

During Dola Melana or Dola Festival, Lord Krishna travels different villages or Sahi’s in Odisha. The get together is witnessed in different villages.

Deities from different villages come to the Melana Padia (field) by Dola/Bimana, a specially designed temple like structure made up of wood. The idols visit the house of devotees to give darshan in the Bimana during the Hindu month of Phalgun, which is the month of March as per the Gregorian calendar.

The maritime activities in ancient Odisha coupled with popular folk dance Dalkhai of the state were showcased at the 67th Republic day parade on Rajpath in last year. The tableau of Odisha presented the past maritime activities and its glorious tradition of Boita-Bandana festival . 
