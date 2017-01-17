Rama Devi Women's University has a unique role to play for higher education of women folk of our state says Odisha Governor

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Maa Rama Devi was celebrated freedom fighter and a social reformer, who was an epitome of sacrifice, selfless service and women empowerment,. Her whole life portraying a remarkable saga of courage, dedication and sacrifice will always be an eternal inspiration for every girl and woman, said Governor Dr. S.C.Jamir, after unveiling statue of Maa Rama Devi in the campus of Rama Devi Women’s University.

Women in India have been great and valuable partner in nation building. The role of women in the country’s freedom struggle cannot be undermined. They fought shoulders to shoulders and wholeheartedly supported the freedom fighters. Kasturba Gandhi, Kamala Nehru, Sarojini Naidu, Vijaylaxmi Pandit, Aruna Asaf Ali, they all played very crucial and enthusiastic role in the struggle for freedom. In the post-independence the country saw many women rising to great height and set an example for others. Late Indira Gandhi became the Prime Minister of the country. We also had a woman President of the country besides a number of women as Governors, Chief Ministers, Ministers and Odisha too has a woman Chief Minister. Many women have occupied top positions in different spheres whether it is administration, police, medicine, software or public services. When I am talking of public service the examples of Rama Devi, Mother Teresa make us feel proud, Governor added.

A world devoid of female accomplishments is difficult to imagine. And yet much of this talent goes untapped. There is a big difference between diversity and inclusiveness. Diversity is about counting the numbers; inclusiveness is about making the numbers count. Every nation’s long-term competitiveness depends on how well it educates and brings into mainstream its women and girls. The challenge is not only to educate women, but to create opportunities for their skills and talents to help build better and more prosperous societies to improve everyone’s life.

Governor Dr. Jamir said, we have slipped into a system wherein research is confined to national institutions. There is virtually no organic link between colleges, universities and research institutions. Universities are the places where knowledge is living and young students must be given access to the ambience of research.

Rama Devi Women’s University has a unique role to play for the higher education of women folk of our state. It must envision how it maintains its leadership in the coming decades. It must amplify the sense of clear purpose and always remain “forward-looking”. I see this University as not just a place: it is a living, breathing organism with a heart, mind, body and a purpose. And it is a force: a positive, dynamic force with the capacity to do great things for the community and the state, Governor advised.

Governor unveiled foundation stone of Academic Building, Administrative Building and Hostel Building being constructed under Rastriya Uchattar Shiksha Abhiyan.

Principal Secretary, Higher Education G.V.V. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Padmaja Mishra, Registrar Dr. Chitrangada Samantasinghar and Co-ordinator ( RUSA) Dr. Harihar Mishra spoke on the occasion.