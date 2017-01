Odisha Cricket fans awaiting Virat Kohli's magic in Barabati, Security for teams beefed up in twin city

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cricket fans awaiting Virat Kohli magic in Barabati ODI, Security for teams beefed up in twin city. 63 platoons of police force to be deployed in Barabati Stadium during India-England ODI says Police Commissioner YB Khurania.





300 police officers, anti-terrorist squad & striking police force would be deployed in Barabati Stadium says CP . Security tightened at airport, hotel & stadium for the 2nd ODI to be played between India & England at Barabati Stadium on Jan 19 .