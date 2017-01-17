Total of 2,20,789 candidates file nominations for three-tier Panchayat Polls in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 2,20,789 candidates file nominations for three-tier Panchayat Polls in Odisha. This was informed by the State Election Commission Secretary Rabindranath Sahu.





The last date to withdraw nominations is January 21. The scrutiny of nomination papers will begin from Wednesday and the initial list of candidates will be published on January 19. After any withdrawals, the final list of candidates will be published. The Panchayat elections will begin from February 13 and continue in five phases for panchayat samiti and panchayats of 852 zilla parishad zones.