Mohan Sethy of Odisha selected for the National Bravery Awards

New Delhi: Twenty five children which include 12 girls and 13 boys have been selected for the National Bravery Awards – 2016. Four of the Awards have been given posthumously. The coveted Bharat Award has been conferred on 8 year old Late Km. Tarh Peeju of Arunachal Pradesh, who sacrificed her life in an attempt to save two of her friends from drowning.

The prestigious Geeta Chopra Award has been conferred on 18 year old Tejasweeta Pradhan and 17 year old Shivani Gond both from West Bengal, who showed immense courage in fearlessly helping the police and the NGO in uncovering an International sex racket leading to the arrest of the mastermind in Delhi.

The Sanjay Chopra Award has been given to 15 year old Master Sumit Mamgain of Uttarakhand who displayed outstanding bravery in fighting a leopard to save his cousin.

Late Km. Roluahpuii (13 years) of Mizoram, Master Tushar Verma (15 years) of Chhattisgarh and Late Km. H Lalhriatpuii (14 years) of Mizoram have been given the Bapu Gaidhani Award. Late Km. Roluahpuii sacrificed her life in her bold and selfless act of saving two girls from drowning. Master Tushar Verma, risking his own life, extinguished a fire in his neighbour’s shed and saved many cattle and Km. Lalhriatpuii sacrificed her life in an effort to save her cousin in a car accident.

The other recipients are Master Praful Sharma (Himachal Pradesh), Master Sonu Mali (Rajasthan), Km. Akshita Sharma, Master Akshit Sharma, Master Naman (all from Delhi), Km. Anshika Pandey (Uttar Pradesh), Km. Nisha Dilip Patil (Maharashtra), Km. Siya Vamansa Khode (Karnataka), Master Moirangthem Sadananda Singh (Manipur), Master Binil Manjaly, Master Adithyan M.P. Pillai, Master Akhil K. Shibu and Km. Badarunnisa K.P. (all from Kerala), Master Tankeswar Pegu (Assam), Km. Neelam Dhruv (Chhattisgarh), Master Thanghilmang Lunkim (Nagaland), Master Mohan Sethy (Odisha) and Late Km. Payal Devi (Jammu&Kashmir).

The selection was made by a high powered committee comprising representatives of various Ministries/Departments, non-governmental organisations as well as office bearers of Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW).

The children will receive their Awards from the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on January 23, 2017 prior to Republic Day and thereafter will participate in the parade. The awardees receive a medal, certificate and cash.

The President Shri Pranab Mukherjee and several other dignitaries will host receptions in their honour. Several States will organize functions to honour them at the State level.

The National Bravery Award Scheme was initiated by the ICCW to give due recognition to the children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service and to inspire other children to emulate their example.

Eligible awardees will be granted financial assistance until they complete their schooling. Some State Governments also provide financial assistance to them. In addition, ICCW provides financial assistance under its Indira Gandhi Scholarship Scheme to those undertaking professional courses such as engineering and medicine. For the others, this assistance is provided till they complete their graduation. The Government of India has reserved some seats for the awardees in medical and engineering colleges and polytechnics.

Since the inception of the scheme in 1957, the ICCW has given awards to 945 brave children which include 669 boys and 276 girls.