International sand artist Manas Sahoo created sand animation promotional video for Puri beach carnival 2017

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Puri: For the first time such a mega event is planned in Odisha in the tourist season. The carnival, which will be held in the lines of Goa carnival, will have lots of fun and entertainment activities for tourists as well as locals in the next one week. For this mega event Renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has created 4:13 seconds sand animation promotional video and also creates sand sculptures and sand sculpture photo exhibition .





The week long cultural extravaganza will begin with a colourful carnival parade showcasing the cultural diversity of Odisha with a procession of decorated bullock carts and rickshaws will be accompanied by naval band, school children, Sahi Medha, Ghantua, Odissi, Mahari, Sambalpuri, Pala, Gotipua, and Chhau performers.



