Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
International sand artist Manas Sahoo created sand animation promotional video for Puri beach carnival 2017
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
International sand artist Manas Sahoo created sand animation promotional video for Puri beach carnival 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Puri: For the first time such a mega event is planned in Odisha in the tourist season. The carnival, which will be held in the lines of Goa carnival, will have lots of fun and entertainment activities for tourists as well as locals in the next one week. For this mega event Renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has created 4:13 seconds sand animation promotional video and also creates sand sculptures and sand sculpture photo exhibition  .

The week long cultural extravaganza will begin with a colourful carnival parade showcasing the cultural diversity of Odisha with a procession of decorated bullock carts and rickshaws will be accompanied by naval band, school children, Sahi Medha, Ghantua, Odissi, Mahari, Sambalpuri, Pala, Gotipua, and Chhau performers.

please check the sand animation promotional video link of puri beach carnival 2017. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCtIdab4tpw
Top Stories
International sand artist Manas Sahoo created sand animation promotional video for Puri beach carnival 2017 Mohan Sethy of Odisha selected for the National Bravery Awards Total of 2,20,789 candidates file nominations for three-tier Panchayat Polls in Odisha
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net