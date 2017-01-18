Odisha Govt organising Puri Beach Carnival 2017 from January 20 to January 26

Puri: Puri Beach carnival to kick start at Puri sea beach from January 20 to January 26. The first of its kind carnival organised in the most revered land of Jagannath, Puri, is an event you should be looking for if you are in Odisha by any means. The carnival is an amalgamation of all the elements that makes life joyful in different hues.

Fun, Frolic & Festivity will be the key ingredient of every event that you had thought of experiencing only out of Odisha. To experience the different shades of Puri and its flamboyance, all you need to do is to just pack your bags, wear your beach essentials and hit the beach with your friends and families. With the best Bollywood Singers, Shigmo Procession, Samba Dancers, Roller skating, Laser show, Surfing, Parasailing, Beach Camping, Yoga sessions, Fashion show, Beach Volleyball, Mask Party, and more it’s going to be an event to be etched in your memory for lifetime.