Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Odisha Govt organising Puri Beach Carnival 2017 from January 20 to January 26
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
RELATED KEYWORDS: Puri Beach Carnival 2017 |
Odisha Govt organising Puri Beach Carnival 2017 from January 20 to January 26
Puri: Puri Beach carnival to kick start at Puri sea beach from January 20 to January 26. The first of its kind carnival organised in the most revered land of Jagannath, Puri, is an event you should be looking for if you are in Odisha by any means. The carnival is an amalgamation of all the elements that makes life joyful in different hues.
 Fun, Frolic & Festivity will be the key ingredient of every event that you had thought of experiencing only out of Odisha. To experience the different shades of Puri and its flamboyance, all you need to do is to just pack your bags, wear your beach essentials and hit the beach with your friends and families. With the best Bollywood Singers, Shigmo Procession, Samba Dancers, Roller skating, Laser show, Surfing, Parasailing, Beach Camping, Yoga sessions, Fashion show, Beach Volleyball, Mask Party, and more it’s going to be an event to be etched in your memory for lifetime.
Top Stories
Odisha Govt organising Puri Beach Carnival 2017 from January 20 to January 26 International sand artist Manas Sahoo created sand animation promotional video for Puri beach carnival 2017 Mohan Sethy of Odisha selected for the National Bravery Awards
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net