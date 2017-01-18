Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha ruling BJD alleges union minister Dharmendra Pradhan violates poll code of conduct
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Odisha ruling BJD alleges union minister Dharmendra Pradhan violates poll code of conduct
Bhubaneswar: Ruling Biju Janata Dal today alleges that union minister Dharmendra Pradhan violates poll code of conduct. On this regard BJD delegation today submitted a memorandum of the same to the State Election Commission.

As per their complaint, Pradhan had attended the annual function of the Dhenkanal (Government) Autonomous College Students Union on Sunday alongwith many other BJP leaders. 

BJD members have pointed out that while attending annual function of the Dhenkanal (Government) Autonomous College Students Union on Sunday Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced signing of agreement worth Rs 20,000 crore to establsih a thermal power plant and aluminium plant at Dhenkanal. They also allege that these announcements are in gross violation of the model code of conduct and poll promises to woo the voters in favour of BJP.
