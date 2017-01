Former PM HD Deve Gowda lauds leadership of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda lauds leadership of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Former PM HD Deve Gowda, who is on a visit to Puri, terms Naveen Patnaik as efficient leader .





HD Deve Gowda lauds Naveen Patnaik for the way Odisha CM handled situations arose due to natural calamities without any help from Centre. Deve Gowda says Naveen Patnaik’s leadership qualities while tackling situations arose due to natural calamities is praiseworthy .