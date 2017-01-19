Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
India-England to lock horn at Barabati Stadium today, fans awaiting another Virat knock
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
India-England to lock horn at Barabati Stadium today, fans awaiting another Virat knock
Cuttack: India-England to lock horn at Barabati Stadium today, fans awaiting another Virat knock  from Indian captain Virat Kohli. 
Both India and England team leave for Barabati Stadium from Hotel Mayfair in Bhubaneswar.   After England, team India leaves for Barabati Stadium from Hotel Mayfair .  
Frenzied cricket fans outside Barabati Stadium Ind vs Eng Cuttack. Security has been beefed up in various places of the twin city while for ensuring hassle free and smooth conduct of crowd and match as many as 63 platoons of police force will be deployed. Similarly, 300 police officers, Anti Terrorist Squad, SPF will also be deployed in the stadium.
Top Stories
India-England to lock horn at Barabati Stadium today, fans awaiting another Virat knock Former PM HD Deve Gowda lauds leadership of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Odisha ruling BJD alleges union minister Dharmendra Pradhan violates poll code of conduct
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net