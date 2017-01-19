India-England to lock horn at Barabati Stadium today, fans awaiting another Virat knock

Cuttack: India-England to lock horn at Barabati Stadium today, fans awaiting another Virat knock from Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Both India and England team leave for Barabati Stadium from Hotel Mayfair in Bhubaneswar. After England, team India leaves for Barabati Stadium from Hotel Mayfair .

Frenzied cricket fans outside Barabati Stadium Ind vs Eng Cuttack. Security has been beefed up in various places of the twin city while for ensuring hassle free and smooth conduct of crowd and match as many as 63 platoons of police force will be deployed. Similarly, 300 police officers, Anti Terrorist Squad, SPF will also be deployed in the stadium.