Home
Entertainment
Odisha Profile
Odisha Calendar
Business
Cuisine
NGOs List
Tourism
Personality
Photos
Education
Mobile
<
England wins toss put India to bast first at Barabati Stadium today, fans awaiting another Virat knock
Former PM HD Deve Gowda lauds leadership of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha ruling BJD alleges union minister Dharmendra Pradhan violates poll code of conduct
Turkey to invest in tourism, infrastructure sectors in Odisha
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Email Story
Feedback
Print Story
Bhubaneswar:
Turkey to invest in tourism, infrastructure sectors in Odisha. This was informed by the Turkey Consul General today at Bhubaneswar.
Turkey Consul General says agreement will be signed soon with the state government over this . Turkey Consul General meets CM Naveen Patnaik.
Top Stories
►
Turkey to invest in tourism, infrastructure sectors in Odisha
►
England wins toss put India to bast first at Barabati Stadium today, fans awaiting another Virat knock
►
Former PM HD Deve Gowda lauds leadership of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net