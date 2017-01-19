India loses three quick wickets against England at Barabati Stadium, all eyes on Yuvraj, Dhoni

Cuttack: India loses three quick wickets against England at Barabati Stadium in second ODI. India loses both opener Dhwan and K.L. Rahul. Later India loses man in form captain Virat Kohli. England bowler Chris Woakes takes all these three wicket.





Earlier England won the toss this time and Eoin Morgan decide to bowl first. India made one like-for-like, with seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked to play his first ODI since the tour of Australia in last year. Umesh Yadav sat out. India lead the three match series 1-0 meaning England were fighting to stay alive in the series.