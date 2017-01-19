Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received phone call from US President, Mr Barack Obama
Thursday, January 19, 2017
New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a telephone call from US President, Mr Barack Obama yesterday evening. 

The two leaders reviewed with satisfaction the significant all round progress and cooperation in ties between India and the US in the past few years.

Prime Minister thanked President Obama for his strong support and contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the US.

He conveyed his best wishes to President Obama in his future endeavours.
