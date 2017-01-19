Prime Minister Narendra Modi received phone call from US President, Mr Barack Obama

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a telephone call from US President, Mr Barack Obama yesterday evening.





The two leaders reviewed with satisfaction the significant all round progress and cooperation in ties between India and the US in the past few years.





Prime Minister thanked President Obama for his strong support and contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the US.





He conveyed his best wishes to President Obama in his future endeavours.