Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni slam centuries against England at Barabati
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Cuttack:  Yuvraj Singh slams century off 98 balls against England. Mahendra Singh Dhoni also smashes century against England.  India pile up 381 runs against England .

Yuvraj Singh out for 150 off 127 balls against England. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was out for 134 off 122 balls. 

 Yuvraj Singh has scored his first century in ODI cricket since India's unforgettable run to the World Cup title in 2011, in his 295th game and second since being recalled to the team for the ongoing series with England. 

The landmark came on Thursday at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium, with Yuvraj stroking his way to a superb hundred in the company of old partner MS Dhoni.


