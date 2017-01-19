Mahanadi Peace Initiative welcomes MoWR's decision to formulate a Negotiation Committee on Mahanadi water dispute

Sambalpur: The Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (herein after referred as MoWR) has just issued a press release informing that it has constituted a Negotiation Committee to assess availability and utilisation of waters of Mahanadi and its tributaries. The committee will also examine existing water sharing agreements on river Mahanadi and will consider claims of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand regarding availability and utilisation of waters of these rivers.

“We at ‘Mahanadi Peace Initiative’ understand that this committee has been set up with reference to complaint of State of Odisha under section 3 of the ISRWD Act, 1956 regarding utilisation of waters of Mahandi Basin, and welcome it,” said Ranjan Panda, Mahanadi River Waterkeeper and Convenor of the ‘Mahanadi Peace Initiative’.

“We are waiting to get details of this committee and its Terms of Reference (ToR). However, looking into the press release it makes us believe that it will be consisting of government officials and representatives from various departments and each state coming under the Mahanadi basin,” said Panda, urging upon the MoWR to “broaden the scope of the committee to include sufficient independent experts from several important sectors such as ‘river morphology,’ ‘ecology’, ‘sociology and anthropology’ etc all of which are important while discussing river water sharing and management.”

“We further urge upon the MoWR to make the ToR public and carry out the proceedings of the assessment and working of the committee completely transparent and participatory. This will take people in all the riparian states into confidence and will work towards resolving the conflict around the River Basin,” said Panda.

In what we could guess from the press release the committee is a ‘negotiation committee’ and will mostly look into water availability and sharing. It has only three months to do the study and hence there is every possibility that some of the most vital aspects of water stress and management may miss out. “We therefore urge upon the MoWR to ensure that the committee looks into water availability and sharing issues with major focus on Riparian Rights, Ecological aspects and Climate Change threats to the basin,” informed Panda.

“On 14th of September 2016 we had submitted a list of pertinent issues that the MoWR and riparian states must look into while deciding Mahanadi basin’s management. We urge upon the Committee to look into those while working on their assessment,” said Panda.

“We also urge upon the MoWR to intervene and ask Chhattisgarh to stop construction of all dams and barrages upstream Mahanadi that are blocking the flow of the river till the committee submits its reports and appropriate actions are mutually agreed upon. The Odisha government had earlier demanded this but had not been acceded to,” informed Panda further, adding “it will help in carrying out a fair and transparent assessment by the committee.”