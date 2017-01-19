Five Odisha airports to get connected under UDAN scheme from Feb 2017

Bhubaneswar: Centre to facilitate air connectivity to 5 places in Odisha under UdanYojana. They are Bhubaneswar, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Rourkela & Utkela.





About 200 regional routes offered by the government will soon get regional flights, as the government has received 45 initial proposals from 11 bidders to start flights on these routes, the government said. “Airports Authority of India (AAI), the implementing agency for the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN) has received 45 initial proposals from 11 bidders covering more than 200 RCS routes as the deadline for submitting initial proposals came to an end on January 16, 2017.





These initial proposals cover as many as 65 airports, of which there are 52 un-served and 13 under-served airports as per the provisions of the scheme,” said a government release.