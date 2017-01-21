YES We-Can to Launch Project Be the Change; Presents 100 Change Agents Of Odisha, Upscales Their Dreams

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: YES We-Can, a Bhubaneswar-based civil society organization, has scouted the entire State of Odisha and identified 100 lesser known change agents to upscale their dreams, through its project ‘Be the Change’.





Briefing the media on the eve of project launch, its Founder Sisir Sahoo said that the Volunteers of YES We-Can delved deep into the sea of humanity and surfaced with these precious pearls of Odisha. The project envisages profiling 1000 such passionate people, over a decade, who dared to dream and decided their own destiny.





‘They did not follow the degrees and diplomas; they went by the dictates of their hearts. Now the onus lies with all of us to upscale their dreams into drivers of change’, said Sisir Sahoo. ‘Our editorial and creative teams have also done an excellent job in showcasing these change agents in both print and digital media, which are being launched on Monday’ he added.





YES We-Can is going to organize a daylong state level event on 23rd January 2017 here to facilitate these change agents and unveil their innovative and unique set of change processes before the world. At the occasion a publication carrying the stories of the change agents will be released along with the launch of official website of the organization. Similarly, in first phase, 50 change agents will be felicitated at the event.





Among others, the Consultant Editor of ‘Be the Change’ Anil Bhatt said that things should not be left to God or Govt, which we can do ourselves. “Each profile in this book carries a story of sustained tenacity, toil and thoughtful navigation of treacherous terrain. And together they weave a story – the story of Odisha’s powerful potential to create the future of its choice”, he added.