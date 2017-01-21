Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
US Consul General visited Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences
Saturday, January 21, 2017
US Consul General visited Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences
Bhubnaeswar:  “I am so thrilled to be here with 25,000 students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences”, said Ms. Katherine B. Hadda, U.S. Consul General, U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad during her visit to the institute on January20, 2017.

Addressing the tribal students, she said, “The U.S. Government has had a long standing relationship with KISS through our English Access Micro Scholarship Programme. The U.S. Government believes that education is the door to a future of success and opportunity and speaking English is the foundation for a good education. You are all very lucky to be studying in an institution like KISS. Many children of your age never get a chance to go to school. Here each one of you is receiving not only a good education, but also skills that will make you professionals once you graduate”.

It is necessary to have to role model to succeed, she told the students, adding that there is no better example to follow than Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the Founder of KIIT & KISS. Stressing on the importance of having good teachers, the U.S. Consul General said, “You can have the most dedicated teachers, the most supportive parents, the best school in the world, but none of it will make a difference unless you pay attention to your teachers and you put in the hard work it take to succeed”. She advised the students to put the skills they learn here to constructive use. “After you graduate, think of the best use of what you have learnt not only for yourselves, but also for your community and country. Students should start thinking about how you can give back to others and how you can make our world a better place”, Ms. Katherine B. Hadda said. 

Among others, Mr. Gabriel Hons-Olivier, Chief, Public Affairs; Mr. Peter McSharry, Chief, Political Economic Affairs of US Consulate General, Hyderabad; Dr. Achyuta Samanta and Dr. P. K. Rautray, CEO, KISS were present.
