Odisha: District Level Consultation held on FRA at Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A district level consultation on the implementation of Forest Rights Act, 2006 held on 20th Jan at Hotel Sans, Keonjhar organised by Centre for Peoples Forestry (CPF) with the support of Oxfam India. Around 70 participants from IFR & CFR claimants, members of Forest Rights Committees (FRC) and civil society organisations working on FRA in the district joined the consultation. Mr. P. Rajanikanth from CPF welcomed all the participants and shared the objectives of the consultation. The consultation had two sessions, i.e. inaugural session including sharing of FRA implementation issues in the district followed by technical session where strategies as to how to deal with the FRA implementation issues in the district were discussed.

The first session was preside by Manohar Chauhan, member, Campaign for Survival and Dignity (CSD). Mr. Y. Giri Rao, director of the State based NGO, Vasundhra presented the updated status report on FRA implementation in State & Keonjhar district and Prabhat Mishra from RCDC working on FRA implementation shared the various state and district level FRA implementation issues.

It is to be noted that Keonjhar district comes under the Southern Zone of Odisha having 2045 revenue villages. Besides, 2001 census records more 38 forest villages/un surveyed villages in the district. While the scheduled caste population constitutes 11.62%, thescheduled tribe constitutes 45.45%of the total population in the district as per 2011 Census.

Status of land in the district

As per the Govt. of Odisha, the total geographical area of the Keonjhar district is 8303 Sqkm(2050841 acres) of which 59.52% is revenue land(other than revenue forest land) and rest 40.48% is forest land. Of the total forest area available in the district, 37.57 per cent is Revenue Forest Land while 54.57% is reserve forest land and 7.85% is DLC land.

Status of FRA Implementation in the district

As per the latest FRA Status report produced by the SLMC till 30th Nov 2016, FRC have been formed in all 2045 revenue villages in the district. In total 67,364 Individual Forest Rights(IFR) claimsof STs have been filed at the FRC level. Out of which Gram Sabha have approved 54,902 and SDLC and DLC approved 52,067 IFR claims and by 30th Nov, 2016, 52,067 IFR titles have been issued in the district over 17,877 Hectares (44,692) acres of forest land. The average forest land reported to have been issued in the district is 0.85 acres which is much less than the State’s average of 1.51 acres. It is also reported that out of the 52,067IFR titles, 4907 IFR titles have been issued to the Juanga PTG/PVTG over 6125.76 acres of forest land.Besides, it is reported that 15,297 IFR claims of the STs have been rejected by the SDLCs in the district.

Besides, it is reported that, in total 550 Community Forest Rights(CFR) claims have been filed at the gram sabha level and by 30th Nov 2016and 511 CFR titles have been issued in the district over 22810 acres of forest land.

Sharing the ground level issues of FRA implementation in the district Narottam Nayak, president of Padmakisorpur FRC of Jhumpura Block said, “While no gram sabha rejects any IFR claims at the village level, the SDLC officials have arbitrarily shown around 12,462 IFR claims rejected by Gram Sabha in the district and the SDLC officials have denied IFR rights of the OTFDs in the district. Besides, around 2,835 IFR claims have been arbitrarily rejected by SDLC and most of the IFR titles issued in the district are without ground verification.”





Miss Kanak Khanda, ward member of Kulanga Village of Telokoi Block commenting on the CFR rights recognized in the district said, “Most of the CFR titles said to have been issued in the district are in annexure III claimed in form ‘B’ and are in fact issued under Section 3(2) of the FRA meant for developmental purposes.”

Joining the consultation Birabara Nayak of Banabasi Chetana Mandal, shared “While many Juanga community, the PTG/PVTG in Banspal block have filed claimed over their Habitat for last six years, no initiative has yet been taken by SDLC/DLC to recognize their rights. The community people shared that the Forest Department have been found not playing pro-active role in the district and alleged that in spite of making people aware on the community forest rights recognized under FRA, the forest Department along with the NGOs promoting VSS under Ama Jungle Yojana. Besides, it was alleged that no forest village in the district has been converted into revenue village and no RoR correction of forest land issued under FRA has been done and IFR and CFR claims are not just allowed in many proposed mining area in the district.





In the second half, all the civil society organizations working on FRA in the district discussed on how to deal with the various FRA implementation issues in the district. Among others those participated and shared their experience are Debasis Patnaik from Kirdti, Prasant from Prakalpa, Pradeep Mohanta from WOSCA, Aswini from FES, Hemant Kumar from Vikashniketan, Pitambar Mishra from Varsha and Kedarnath from Star etc. At the end of the program Miss Gargi Das of CPF gave vote of thanks.