Sandy Congrats to USA president Doland Trump from Odisha
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Puri: Donald Trump will take oath as 45th President of United States of America.He will mark the commencement of the four-year term of as President. A public ceremony will be held on Friday, January 20,

Today renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture  of president Doland Trump with message "Congrats President Donald Trump" , at Puri beach of Odisha.

Pattnaik used about 3 tons of sand to create this 4 ft high sand sculpture. I congratulate President Doland Trump for  elected as 45th president of USA hope the USA and India relation ship will more strong, said Sudarsan. 


So far Sudarsan has participated in more than 50 international sand sculpture championship and festivals around the world and won many prizes for our country.
