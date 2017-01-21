Milk Mantra expands its sourcing network to its 8th Odisha District

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Puri: In order to cater the growing demand of its truly pure products, the dairy major Milk Mantra has expanded its unique Ethical Milk Sourcing (EMS) network to another high milk producing district of Odisha. After being accepted by more than 42000 farmers in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Sonpur and Puri districts in Odisha the company has now started its sourcing operations in Kendrapara by establishing a BMC (Bulk Milk Cooler) at Marsaghai.

Empowered by the EMS model the company enjoys an annual growth rate of 23% in farmer’s network. Including Marsaghai, as of now the company has 29 BMCs in Odisha and in near future it has plans to set up 12 more BMCs of total capacity 50000 liter per day in existing and adjoining areas, as per the company sources. Since inception, the company has been creating remarkable impact on the rural ecosystem of the state by generating sustainable livelihood for thousands of youth & women in form of direct and indirect employment in skilled and unskilled sectors like dairy farming, contractors for various activities, transporters etc.

“With operational capacity of 5000 liter per day, the new BMC on day-1 has collected around 3000 liters milk. Initially the BMC is going to collect milk from farmers of Marsaghai, Kendrapara and Mahakalpada blocks and in later stage from the farmers of Indupur, Pattamundai, Patakura, Gardapur, Derabis blocks”, said Anil Burman, Sourcing Head of the company. “The 1st day collection shows demand of our sourcing model among the farmers of Kendrapara. We have plans to establish 6 more BMCs in the District in next 10 months in order to meet the demand” Burman stated.

Entrepreneurial dairy companies like Milk Mantra, have not got any support of various Government subsidies for dairy development, yet it has been putting sustainable efforts in building dairy capability in the state. Apart from a transparent payment system Milk Mantra through its unique Ethical Milk Sourcing model has conducted 6734 Artificial Inseminations, 443 farmers training, 158 vet nary camps, 1260 vaccination and has facilitated 1317 farmer loans as part of extended services for profitable dairying.

Speaking on the financial aid, as part of company’s Ethical Milk Sourcing program Basanta Majari Biswal an existing farmer stated, “Getting a loan from banks was never an easy task. After being associated with Milk Mantra; I got a loan through the tripartite agreement facilitated by the company. I had only one cow when I joined Milk Mantra’s farmers’ network. After getting the loan, now I could double my earning and am able to support my family as well.” The previous RBI governor Dr. Raghuram Rajan had visited Milk Mantra to understand its impact on farmers’ livelihood.