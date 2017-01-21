Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
BJP chief Amit Shah met party leaders in Odisha; discussed about strategies to fight ensuing panchayat polls
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Bhubaneswar: BJP national president Amit Shah held a meeting with the party's State functionaries and senior leaders here on Friday and discussed about strategies to fight the ensuing panchayat polls in the State.

Shah was apprised of all preparations made by the State BJP and also about the preparations and programmes of the other parties. He gave some good pieces of advice to party functionaries. His advice will be beneficial for poll management of the party.

Among others, State president Basant Panda, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, national organising secretary Soudan Singh and Odisha-in-charge Arun Singh were present.

Later in the afternoon, Shah attended the launching ceremony of the Bimalamba Temple at the Gobardhan Pith premises in Puri.

Party workers greeted Shah at six places on his way from Bhubaneswar and Puri. He returned to New Delhi in the evening.  
