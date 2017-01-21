Odisha: 2-month infant died in hot cashew nut branding

Report by Basant Rath, Nabarangpur: In yet another case of inhuman superstitious practice to cure disease, a two-month-old boy admitted to hospital in critical condition after branded with hot cashew nut died on Thursday night. The deceased identified as Akash Gond.





According to reports, the parents of infant, Pitbas Gond and Bijhu of Bharshundi village under Raighar block taken him to a local traditional healer (Disari) when the kid suffering from cold cough and fever. The Disari branded with hot cashew nut at more than 20 places on his body when the condition of the boy deteriorated the parents took him to Umerkote hospital later referred to DHH on Thursday evening.





Dr. Dharani Ranjan Satpathy, paediatrician at the district headquarters hospital said the infant was suffering from acute septicaemia in a critical condition admitted to the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of the hospital despite our best efforts the infant could not be saved. In the late night he died doctor said.

In spite of Nabarangpur district administration’s awareness programmes and arrest of Disaris there seems to be no end to the menace of branding infants with a hot iron for curing them of illnesses in this tribal dominated district of Odisha.





It may be mentioned here that to check recurrence of such incidents last year in April-May the district administration had taken up an a 68-day-long awareness drive in all the 169 grampanchayats involving 4,300 traditional healers with three A’s anganwadi, Asha and ANM, Panchayat officials local youth club members with an aim to make them aware about the medical and legal implications of their superstitious practices.





The district administration Last year Nabarangpur district collector Rashmita panda was honoured by the state government for this innovative project. This incident has again hinted that much more has to be done to end the menace.