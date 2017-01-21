Odisha: Bicycle Day Promotes Fuel Conservation

Bhubaneswar: The Oil Industries under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas observes Oil & Gas Conservation Awareness Drive-सक्षम’2017 from 16th January’17 to 15th February’17. The programme was inaugurated by Governor of Odisha Dr. S. C. Jamir at Jaydev Bhavan on 16.01.2017.





As part of Oil & gas conservation programme, 21st January is being observed as ‘Bicycle Day’ across the country. On this occasion, Oil Industry conducted a Cycle Rally today. More than 100 participants from schools, colleges and employess of Oil Industry participated in the cycle rally. The rally was started from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (MD), Indian Oil Bhavan to Kalinga Hospital Square and it was flagged off by Shri Utpal Pati, Dy Director Tourism Dept. Govt. of Odisha. The basic purpose of Bi-Cycle Rally was cycling is good for our health, our wallet and our planet. Besides, when fuel prices are sky high and greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise out of control, why not drive less and cycle more?





During the course of the celebration, Oil Industry have also planned to organize the various activities during one month awareness progoramme to create mass awareness on the need of Oil and Gas Conservation.