Odisha: Bicycle Day Promotes Fuel Conservation
Odisha: 2-month infant died in hot cashew nut branding
BJP chief Amit Shah met party leaders in Odisha; discussed about strategies to fight ensuing panchayat polls
US Consul General visited the Puri beach, met renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Puri:
The US Consul General from Hyderabad Ms. Katherine Hadda visited the Puri beach on Saturday and met with renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik and his students. He presented her with a copy of his book of various sculptures.
