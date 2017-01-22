Hirakhand Express derailed in Andhra Pradesh 30 dead more than 100 injured

Report by Basanta Rath, Kuleri: More than 30 passengers died and many were left injured as seven coaches and the engine of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express train derailed near Kuneru station in Andhra Pradesh late on Saturday night. The incident took place around 11 PM when the train was going to Bhubaneswar.

More than 100 injured . 8 coaches of Jagdalpur -Bhubaneswar Hirakhand train derail near Kuleri station . Total 4 accident relief vans rushed from different places. Priority is treatment,shifting of injured passengers to nearest hospital.

Helpline nos at Rayagada:BSNL LAND LINE NO. 06856-223400, 06856-223500 BSNL MOBILES 09439741181, 09439741071, AIRTEL 07681878777. Help line nos at Vizianagaram , RLY NO. 83331, 83332, 83333, 83334 BSNL LAND LINE: 08922-221202, 08922-221206