Global Entrepreneurship Summit, Xavion 2017 held at Xavier

Bhubaneswar: "Xavion 2017", the Annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit organized by X-SEED, the Idea and Initiative cell of XIMB, XUB took place at Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar. The event, from 20th January to 22nd January aimed at bringing out the entrepreneurship skills of people and forays further into the world of entrepreneurship.

The first day of the event started with a panel discussion on “Social Entrepreneurship with esteemed speakers like Mr. Vivek Sharma, Program Director of Gandhi Fellowship Alumni Program, Mr. Vaibhav Pandey, Program Manager, Piramal Foundation for Education Leadership and Mr, Abhyudai Dhawan, Communication Specialist, UNDP in attendance. They spoke about entrepreneurship not being an idea but rather, a bug and how the times are changing and how it is an individual’s choice whether he wants to be an active listener or a storyteller.

Day 2 of Xavion’17 started with an interactive session on Entrepreneurship for School Students by two final year students of XIMB, Yasasvi Santosh and Kinshuk Tripathi. The audience comprised of students from a plethora of schools in Bhubaneswar. This event was followed by a workshop on “How to profitably run a start-up?” by Dr. Rajesh Srivastava, a Renowned Consultant & Entrepreneural Mentor, Ex-COO of S P Jain School of Global Management and a faculty of IIM Indore. A conclave on Women Entrepreneurship with eminent speakers such as Mrs Garima Sahai, CEO Svadha, previously worked with World Bank, Mrs. Nandita Mathur, Deputy Editor of Livemint, and Mrs. Debadutta Upadhyaya, Co-founder and CEO, Timesaverz Dotcom took place in the afternoon. The speakers gave their insights on women empowerment and entrepreneurship, as well as the gentle struggles associated with it. The day concluded with a session on “Investment Opportunity with Investors” and finally a Business-Plan Event “Launchpad” which was judged by Mr. K.C Mishra, CEO, eKutir and won by Vishwas Chandra, Start Up Name: Vasitars Ltd of IIT Bhubaneswar.

The third and the final day of Xavion’17 started off with a Global Business Conclave based on the theme “Entrepreneurship and Social Norms” with some of the biggest names like Mr. Ajey Mehta, Country Head HMD Global, CEO, Nokia India, Ms. Ainara Kaur, Ex-CMO, Myntra, Mr. Udippan Bagchi, Vice President and Global Head of Insurance, NTT Japan and Mr. Srinivashan Iyer, Founder, HR Club and CEO M-power Business. Mr. Ajey Mehta said that, “Probably the biggest enemy against doing what you love is fear, mainly centered on societal norms whereas Ms. Ainara Kaur believed that,”When you think about entrepreneurship, your inherent passion should overcome all your frustations and challenges.” The conclave was followed by an Internship Fair, which provided interesting opportunities for students to work with various start-ups. The three-day event finally wrapped up with a rib-tickling stand-up comedy by Kalkutta and Bhubaneswar Komedians late in the evening.