PM condoles the loss of lives due to the derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express train

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to the derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express train.

“My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. The tragedy is saddening.





I pray for a speedy recovery of all those injured due to the train accident.





The Railway Ministry is monitoring the situation very closely and is working to ensure quick rescue and relief operations", the Prime Minister said.