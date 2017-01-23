Community Radio will reach to 20 lacs women with Health & Nutrition message

Bhubaneswar: Community Radio will reach to minimum 20 lacs women with health & nutrition message during next year said Dr. Shahid Rasool, Director, Commonwealth Education Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA) during inauguration of ‘Science for Women Health & Nutrition’ (SFWHN) campaign at Radio Namaskar , the first community radio of Odisha at Konark today.





‘Science for Women Health & Nutrition’ (SFWHN) campaign is started at Konark based community radio Radio Namaskar and as induction step baseline survey has been started in 15 villages by 20 rural women surveyors. During the baseline survey we will take 1000 samples from these adopted villages and based upon the findings the radio programme will be prepared & broadcast said Community Media Specialist & Chairperson of Radio Namaskar.





Science for Women’s Health and Nutrition (SFWHN) is a project of the National Council of Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, facilitated by CEMCA, New Delhi. This project aims to reach out to the women of the marginalized sections of the society in poorly literate as well as literary challenged sections both in the urban and rural sectors across the country, to increase their awareness and knowledge about health issues through the means of community radio. Through participatory programs specially designed with specific issues in focus and using the community in participatory forms of radio-programming, this project will study how best women can be encouraged to the benefits of science and scientific knowledge in daily life. The uniqueness and the success of the project are the broadcast of radio programs to laymen in their own native languages and mother tongue to influence behavioral change in their daily lives. This project was started in 2007 & now reached at its fifth phase in which 14 community radios of 14 states of India will implement this programme & through this campaign community radios will reach to minimum 20 lacs women with health & nutrition message added renowned community media guru Prof R. Sreedher.