PM Narendra Modi salutes Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saluted Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary.





"I salute Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His valour played a major role in freeing India from colonialism.





Netaji Bose was a great intellectual who always thought about the interests & wellbeing of the marginalised sections of society.





Honoured that our Government got the opportunity to declassify files relating to Netaji Bose & fulfil a popular demand pending for decades.





Files relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are available on http://www.netajipapers.gov.in", the Prime Minister said.