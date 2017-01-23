Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
PM Narendra Modi salutes Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary
Monday, January 23, 2017
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saluted Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary. 

"I salute Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His valour played a major role in freeing India from colonialism. 

Netaji Bose was a great intellectual who always thought about the interests & wellbeing of the marginalised sections of society. 

Honoured that our Government got the opportunity to declassify files relating to Netaji Bose & fulfil a popular demand pending for decades. 

Files relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are available on http://www.netajipapers.gov.in", the Prime Minister said. 
