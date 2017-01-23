Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Odisha Congress released 40 member star campaigner list for the upcoming panchayat polls
Monday, January 23, 2017
Bhubaneswar: The State Congress on Sunday released a 40 member star campaigner list including Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra’s brother Lalitendu and other senior leaders for the upcoming panchayat polls.

The party submitted the list for the perusal of the State Election Commission.

Faces of general public will be also be represented during this year’s poll campaign of the Congress with two general persons Rahul Nayak and Keshamati Pradhan of Kandhamal being included in the list.

The Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra and six other MLAs including Naba Das, Taraprasad Bahinipati, Jacob Pradhan, Krushna Sagaria will promote the party during the rural polls, the release said.

Besides, State-in-Charge BK Hariprasad, Subhankar Sarkar, veteran leader and former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal, Kanhu Charan Lenka, KP Singhdeo, renowned singer Narendra Kumar are also included in the list.

