Odisha announced ex-gratia and financial assistance to the victims of Hirakhand Express derailment

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Sunday announced ex-gratia and financial assistance to the victims of Hirakhand Express derailment.





Speaking to news men Chief Secretary said the government has decided to grant Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the family of victims from state who have lost their lives during the disaster.





Earlier the Railways Ministry had declared a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to kin of each dead, Rs 50,000 for critically injured and Rs 25,000 for those who have sustained minor injuries.





As many as 39 people are dead while more than a hundred have been injured during a severe train derailment at Kuneru Station in Vijianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh late on Saturday night.