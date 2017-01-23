Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Tata Steel's Noamundi Iron Mine wins First Prize in the Mining Sector at 5th FICCI Quality Systems Excellence Awards for Industry
Monday, January 23, 2017
New Delhi: Tata Steel’s Noamundi Iron Mine bagged the Platinum (First) Prize in the Mining Sector at the 5th FICCI Quality Systems Excellence Awards for Industry 2017. The award ceremony was organized on the sidelines of a conference on “Sustainable Industry Growth through Quality Systems” in New Delhi.

On behalf of Tata Steel, the award was received by Mr Manish Mishra, Chief (Regulatory Affairs), Tata Steel and Dr Rajesh Mukherjee, Principal Geologist, OMQ (Ore, Mines & Quarries), Tata Steel from Mr Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Quality Council of India. The award ceremony was also graced by Mr Som Mittal, Former President of NASSCOM and Mr Shyam Bang, Executive Director, Jubilant Life Sciences.

On receiving the award Mr Pankaj Satija, General Manager (OMQ), Tata Steel said, “We are delighted to win the Quality Systems Excellence Awards. In view of the expanding economy and substantial increase in demand, it is imperative to be sensitive towards customer's expectations, which is integral part of our business philosophy. The award recognises the hard work our team puts in every day to create value for our key stakeholders by continually standardizing, improving and innovating our offerings, systems and processes.”

Every year Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) organizes an award ceremony across sectors with a purpose to recognize organizations having high performance quality system leading to a systematic improvement in organizational performance thereby making them globally competitive.  
