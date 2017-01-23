Divulging Lesser Known Change Agents of Odisha

Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar: ‘The people we are meeting today, a great inspiration to us to dream and hopefully, to act on our dreams. These are people who come from ordinary background; people who have embraced a higher call to bring lasting change in our midst.





These are change agents in a society that is often at the crossroads’ said Padmashree Tulasi Munda. She was speaking in a unique function called ‘Lesser Known Change Agents of Odisha’ organized by a Bhubaneswar based civil society organization ‘YES WE-Can’ here today as Chief Guest. The dignitaries offered floral tribute to the two great sons of the soil Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Surendra Sai on their birth anniversary in the beginning.





YES WE-Can launched a project called ‘Be the Change’ and identified 100 lesser known change agents across the state to upscale their dreams, through the endeavour. Briefing on the eve of project launch, its Founder Sisir Sahoo said ‘YES We-Can delved deep into the sea of humanity and surfaced with these precious pearls of Odisha. The project envisages profiling 1000 such passionate people, over a decade, who dared to dream and decided their own destiny’.





‘These change agents of our society did not follow the degrees and diplomas, they went by the dictates of their hearts. In the race of life, they emerged winners. Each individual carries a story of sustained tenacity, toil and thoughtful navigation of treacherous terrain. And together they weave a story as well. The story of Odisha’s powerful potential to create the future of its choice’ added Anil Bhatt, the Consulting Editor of YES WE-Can.





Speaking in the occasion, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Editor, Sambad Daily welcomed the noble venture of the organization and congratulated the change agents for their contribution to the society. He opined that this could probably be an eye opener for politicians and common mass that individuals can make big differences without any support even and can bring positive changes in lives of thousands of people.





A book comprising of the stories of 50 change agents ‘Be the Change’ Volume 1 was released by the guests along with the web portal of the organization. 50 change agents were also felicitated at the event including the wheelchair man Jitendra Biswal, rights activist for transgender community Meera Parida, Odisha’s first community radio station founder N. A. Shah Ansari, country’s youngest female Sarpanch Arati Devi and many more.





Among others, social scientist Dr. Bhagaban Prakash, Rajyasabha MP A. V. Swami, noted educationist Prof. Radhamohan, Secretary, Aama Odisha Swaraj Mishra and Arundhati Devi of Sovaniya Abhijan spoke in the occasion. A few felicitated change agents shared their life lessons at the event and thrilled the audience with their stories.