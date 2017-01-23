Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Nalco provides medical assistance to the injured in Hirakhand Train Tragedy
Monday, January 23, 2017
Report by Odisha Diary bureau, Bhubaneswar:  Nalco has extended medical assistance to the injured persons in Hirakhand Train tragedy at Kuneru near Rayagada.  The company responded with alacrity despatching two mobile health units (MHUs) to the location with 4 doctors, para-medical staff and required medicines, on 22nd January. The team provided medical support to the injured persons along with the NDRF forces.
It may be mentioned that around 40 people were killed and many were injured when the engine and 9 coaches of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express were derailed on 21st January night. Nalco Management has expressed their grief over the incidence and conveyed condolence to the families of the victims. It is to be noted that fortunately, all the passengers from Damanjodi area and Nalco Township were safe in this accident.    
