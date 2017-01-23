CRPF stationed at Rayagada responds quickly to the fatal Hirakhand train accident

Report by Badal Tah, Rayagada: Responding quickly to the information from Collector, Rayagada about the fatal Hirakhand train accident , Intelligence cell of 4th Battalion CRPF stationed at Rayagada rushed to the spot with their rescue & relief team alongwith the medical assistance team led by Commandant Sri M.K.Sharma after due direction from Sri P.K.Nayak, DIGP. Both these top echelons of CRPF including senior officers with one platoon of E/4 Seiskhal coy got into quick action at the spot by cordoning the entire area to thwart any kind of subversive activity which was usual during the dark night. The stark darkness did not deter this committed wing of para-military force from their yeomen service to the affected people.

This unit led by Sri Nayak and Sri Sharma had gone beyond its usual role of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the area by instilling confidence among the persons groaning with severe pain and rescuing five seriously injured persons including an woman from the truncated bogies and sending them to the district headquarters hospital at Rayagada and Parvatipuram Hospital. When this correspondent interacted with a few of the jawans and officers, he felt a sense of pride and satisfaction on the faces of them even though they did not explicitly express that. This has only proved that the CRPF men do not boast but simply act. They complemented the effort of the technical wing of Railways & evacuated all the injured persons & dead bodies. This could check the death toll to thirty nine. Their medical assistance team, apart from providing the fast aid care at the spot, referred the injured to the nearby hospitals by their unit and civil ambulances.

In the headquarters hospital, amidst injured persons and corpses and scores of their relatives and well-wishers, the jawans were seen distributing water sachets to all those present there. More than the bureaucratic disciplinary order, the human face of this force was crystal clear. They did not forget their primary responsibility of keeping law and order and extending protection to the dignitaries like Sri Suresh Prabhu, Minister Railways, GOI, Sri Lal Bihari Himirika, Tribal Minister, Govt of Odisha, Sri N.Bhaskar Rao, Rajya Sabha MP, Sri Jhinna Hikaka, Lok Sabha MP, Sri Aditya Prasad Padhi, IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt of Odisha, Dr.Promod Meherda, IAS, Health Secretary, Govt of Odisha, Sri K.B.Singh, IPS, DG of Police, Govt of Odisha, Smt Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, IAS, Collector, Rayagada, Sri K.Siva Subramani, IPS, SP, Rayagada, DRM Railways(Visakhapatnam) and many other dignitaries. All this was done in a coordinated manner throughout the whole chilling night and the whole of the next day.

All these dignitaries have appreciated the uninterrupted service of this wing of the force. “The timely and swift action of CRPF’s 4th Battalion could save lives of more than fifty injured passengers. Thst why it is yet another facet of this paramilitary force. They are the name of “here & now” to secure our present and future. They did this yeomen service not for getting appreciation or medals, but for their concern for their countrymen in distress”, said Sri Ajay Rath, coordinator of Rayagada Nagarika Mancha.