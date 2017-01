Train communication normal after rail track repaired, Minister Suresh Prabhu, NIA team visited mishap site

Bhubaneswar: Train communication normal after rail track repaired at Kuneru station, says ECoR . NIA team meets injured at Rayagada hospital, visits mishap site.





Shri Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Railways along with Dr. Kambhampati Hari Babu Garu, MP & BJP AP President Visited the Hirakhand Express Accident Spot at Kuneru station in Vizianagaram and Also visited hospital and met the injured and their families. Directed all medical units to provide best medical care





Railway Safety Commissioner Ram Kripal begins probe into Hirakhand Express Mishap, visits spot at Kuneru in Andhra Pradesh. Railway commissioner (safety) today meet injured at Parvatipuram & Rayagada hospitals and visited mishap site. If necessary, an inquiry commission would be set up to probe into Hirakhand Express Mishap says Railway Safety Commissioner Ram Kripal.