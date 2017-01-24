Birth anniversary of Veer Surendra Sai, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose celebrated across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The 208th birth anniversary of Veer Surendra Sai and the 120th birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were celebrated across the State, including at the birthplaces of the two legendary sons of the State.





While the birth anniversary of Bose was observed in a big way at his birthplace at Odia Bazaar in Cuttack, the birthday of freedom fighter Surendra Sai was celebrated at his native village of Khinda in Sambalpur district.





Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda and other dignitaries visited the Netaji Museum in Cuttack and paid homage to the legendary leader at the Janakinath Bhawan where Netaji was born on January 23, 1897.





"Saluting the icon of patriotism, valour and sacrifice of one of the greatest sons of soil Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary," tweeted the Chief Minister.





Patnaik also offered floral tribute to Veer Surendra Sai's statue at the Odisha Legislative Assembly premises.





"I pay my heartfelt tributes to the great revolutionary, freedom fighter and leader of the people Veer Surendra Sai on his birth anniversary," said the Chief Minister.