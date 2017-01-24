Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
Tableau of Odisha particiapted in full dress rehearsal forRepublic Day Parade-2017
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
New Delhi: The tableau of Odisha during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2017 passed through the Rajpath in New Delhion Monday.

On the R-Day, the tableau will showcase the rich Dola Yatra of Odisha which is celebrated during the Holi festival on Falguna Dashami before full moon day between February-March.

Notably, a 16-member selection committee of the Ministry of Defence had approved Odisha’s proposal, which has been sponsored by the State Government.

The design of the tableau was prepared by a team of artisans including Gajendra Sahu, Chhatrapati Biswal and Baladeba Maharatha of the Bibhuti Kanungo College of Arts and Crafts, Bhubaneswar in association with Pradyumna Dash, senior designer of the State I&PR Department. 
