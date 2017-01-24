Odisha Govt holds discussions on 2018 annual state budget

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt holds discussions on 2018 annual state budget . Finance Minister Pradeep Amat chairs a meeting ahead of budget. Ex-finance ministers, economists, some entrepreneurs present.





The government will seek their suggestions on preparing the budget. Sources from the department said the budget is likely to be around Rs 1 lakh crore with the state exchequer looking to bear an additional burden of Rs 5000 crore due to implementations of 7th pay commission.





This year more emphasis would be given to sectors like social, rural, infrastructure, irrigation, education and health, sources said.





While last year’s budget had increased by 11.32 per cent taking the amount from Rs.84, 487.77 crore during 2015-16 to Rs.94,052.65 crore during current fiscal.





But experts opine that this year the implementing budget may be a bit more difficult due to the demonetization impact.