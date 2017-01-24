Odisha: Tourist bus from West Bengal overturned near Dhauli, 45 injured

Bhubaneswar: Tourist bus from West Bengal falls off Dhauli. Nearly 45 injured. Fire brigade,cops rush to spot. Injured taken to Capital Hospital.





As per sources, the bus named, ‘Mahadeb Travels’ from Midnapur in West Bengal, bearing number WB-029-9036 with around 65 passengers in it, overturned in the early morning hour of the day(Tuesday) while returning back from the Dhauli hill. Out of total 65, passengers, 45 were injured including 4 children.





The passengers have alleged that the bus overturned due to brake failure and subsequently losing its balance.





However, all the injured were initially admitted at the Capital Hospital in the capital city. Later, the condition being critical, 6 persons were shifted to SCB Hospital at Cuttack for treatment.