Govt extends tenure of Shaktikant Das by 3 months
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
New Delhi: The government on Monday extended the tenure of Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das by three months till May 31 of this year.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the following appointments:
 
1.         Shri Shaktikanta Das, IAS (TN:1980), Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, for a period of three months w.e.f. 01.03.2017 to 31.05.2017.
 
2.         Dr. S. Jaishankar, (IFS:1977), Foreign Secretary, for a further period of one year w.e.f. 29.01.2017 to 28.01.2018.
 
3.         Ms. Anshu Sinha, IAS(MH:99) to the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (JS level), Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Mumbai under the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises for a period upto 29.01.2019 i.e. her overall combined 07 year central deputation tenure vice Shri Arun Kuma Jha, IES(1985).
 
4.         Smt. Rina Mitra, IPS (MP:83), Special Director General, BSF to the post of Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs consequent upon the superannuation of Shri M.K. Singla, IPS (KL:82) i.e. on 01.03.2017.
 
5.         Shri Manoj Pande, HAG/RPS  to the post of Additional Member (Staff), Railway Board in the grade of Rs.75,500-80,000/ with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post and until further orders.
