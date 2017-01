Two officers of Odisha Police to get President's police medal

Bhubaneswar: Two officers of Odisha Police—IG Susant Nath and Bhadrak SP Dilip Das—will receive President’s Medal.





CBI Inspector Sachidananda Rath and Constable Rameshswar Nayak among 11 Odisha cops to receive President’s Medal for Meritorious Service. ASIs Dalabandhu Pradhan, Subash Mishra, Havildar Mohan Mallick among 11 Odisha cops to receive President’s Medal for Meritorious Service.





Inspectors Suryamani Pradhan, Gitarani Swain, Promod Sahu are among 11 Odisha cops to receive President’s Medal for Meritorious Service. Titlagarh SDPO Dilip Purohit, Vigilance DSP Bibhudendra Sahu are among 11 Odisha cops to receive President’s Medal for Meritorious Service. Koraput Range DIG S Saini, Koraput ASP V Raghunath Rao are among 11 Odisha cops to receive President’s Medal for Meritorious Services .