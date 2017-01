Odisha Congress leader Tarik Hussain Khan joined the BJD

Bhubaneswar: Late former Congress Minister Habibulla Khan’s son and Congress leader Tarik Hussain Khan along with his many supporters joined the BJD at Naveen Niwas here on Tuesday.





Welcoming them to the party, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “I am very happy that former Minister Habibulla Khan’s son Tarik Hussain joined our party. With his joining, our party will be strengthened further in Nabarangpur district. I welcome all of them.”