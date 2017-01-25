PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan greets bravery award winner Odisha Boy Mohan Sethy

New Delhi: PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan greets bravery award winner Odia Boy Mohan Sethy.





It should be noted that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has presented the National Bravery Awards to 25 children including one 11 year old Odia named Mohan Sethy at a ceremony in the national capital on Monday.





A native of Cuttack district, Sethy had displayed exemplary courage in the rescue of his friend after he saw him drowning in Genguti River on June 28, 2015. The Prime minister presented a citation, plaque and cash prize to Sethy.





The National Bravery Award Scheme was initiated by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) in 1957 to give recognition to children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service.