Home Entertainment Odisha Profile Odisha Calendar Business Cuisine NGOs List Tourism Personality Photos Education Mobile
<
PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan greets bravery award winner Odisha Boy Mohan Sethy
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Email Story Feedback Print Story
PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan greets bravery award winner Odisha Boy Mohan Sethy
New Delhi: PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan greets bravery award winner Odia Boy Mohan Sethy. 

It should be noted that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has presented the National Bravery Awards to 25 children including one 11 year old Odia named Mohan Sethy at a ceremony in the national capital on Monday.

A native of Cuttack district, Sethy had displayed exemplary courage in the rescue of his friend after he saw him drowning in Genguti River on June 28, 2015. The Prime minister presented a citation, plaque and cash prize to Sethy.

The National Bravery Award Scheme was initiated by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) in 1957 to give recognition to children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service.
Top Stories
PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan greets bravery award winner Odisha Boy Mohan Sethy Odisha Congress leader Tarik Hussain Khan joined the BJD Two officers of Odisha Police to get President's police medal
More News
Image Gallery
More
Connect Us
Copyright © & owned by OMIS Private Limited. All rights reserved. Designed & Developed by OMIS Private Limited.
About Us
Media
Feedback
Disclaimer
Advertise with us
Contact us
Resources
Odisha
Profile
History
Language
Religion
Caste/Tribe
Odisha Tourism
Hot place
Beach
Temple
Wildlife
Lake
Heritage
Odisha Culture
Dance
Rural folk
art & Handicraft
Festival
Fair
Personality
Freedeom fighter
Poet
Novelist
Artist
Odisha Education
O.A.S Exam
University
Colleges
Management College
Medical Colleges
Engineering College
Connect Us
RSS
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Server hosted at Suryanandan.Net